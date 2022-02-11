Private lender YES Bank today informed the stock exchanges that its board approved a proposal to seek investors' nod for early redemption of bonds worth ₹1,764 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the lender.

The capital raising committee of the Bank 11 February has considered and approved the proposal for seeking an approval from the investors for early redemption of Basel II compliant Lower Tier II & Upper Tier II Bond instruments, the lender said in a filing.

Total 8 bond issuances that were issued during June-December in 2012, are up for early redemption. These bond issuances are set to mature during 2022 and 2027.

Issuers of bonds may go for early redemption of debt instruments if the current interest rates fall below the rates it pays on the bonds issued.

This is a way to retire costly debt and issue fresh bonds at lower interest rate.

On Friday, YES Bank shares closed at ₹13.92 on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from the previous close.

