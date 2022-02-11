Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Yes Bank board approves early redemption of bonds worth 1,764 cr

Yes Bank board approves early redemption of bonds worth 1,764 cr

On Friday, YES Bank shares closed 1.44% higher at 14.05 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 10:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The decision was taken at a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the YES Bank.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private lender YES Bank today informed the stock exchanges that its board approved a proposal to seek investors' nod for early redemption of bonds worth 1,764 crore.

Private lender YES Bank today informed the stock exchanges that its board approved a proposal to seek investors' nod for early redemption of bonds worth 1,764 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the lender.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the lender.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The capital raising committee of the Bank 11 February has considered and approved the proposal for seeking an approval from the investors for early redemption of Basel II compliant Lower Tier II & Upper Tier II Bond instruments, the lender said in a filing.

Total 8 bond issuances that were issued during June-December in 2012, are up for early redemption. These bond issuances are set to mature during 2022 and 2027.

Issuers of bonds may go for early redemption of debt instruments if the current interest rates fall below the rates it pays on the bonds issued.

This is a way to retire costly debt and issue fresh bonds at lower interest rate.

On Friday, YES Bank shares closed at 13.92 on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from the previous close.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!