Private lender YES Bank's board has approved raising funds up to ₹10,000 crore through various instruments, the company informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The raising of funds is to be done by issue of equity shares / depository receipts / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, YES Bank said.

The fundraising is subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators.

Further, the Bank will be seeking the approval from its shareholders which in effect would result into seeking an extension on the current shareholder approval which is set to expire on February 28, 2022.

On Tuesday, YES Bank shares rose 2.35% to close at ₹13.05 apiece on NSE.

YES Bank stock has underperformed the markets by declining 27.50% since the start of 2021 (Year-to-Date) period.

