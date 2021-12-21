YES Bank board approves raising funds up to 10,000 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fundraising is subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators.
Further, the Bank will be seeking the approval from its shareholders which in effect would result into seeking an extension on the current shareholder approval which is set to expire on February 28, 2022.
On Tuesday, YES Bank shares rose 2.35% to close at ₹13.05 apiece on NSE.
YES Bank stock has underperformed the markets by declining 27.50% since the start of 2021 (Year-to-Date) period.
