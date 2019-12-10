Yes Bank board says it will favourably consider Citax Holdings' $500 mn offer

Cash-starved private lender Yes Bank Ltd., on Tuesday, said it is considering the $500 million investment offer made by London-based Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.

Following a board meeting, the bank said a final decision on this investment, which is proposed to be done through a preferential allotment, will be taken by the bank in the next board meeting.

On 29 November, Yes Bank had said after a board meeting that a number of investors have evinced interest to buy Yes Bank equities worth a total of $2 billion via a preferential allotment of shares. The names included the family office of Canada-based Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings (as a part of $1.2 billion binding offer) and several others, including a $500 million offer from Citax Holdings, through non-binding agreements.

Soon after the bank disclosed the names of the potential investors, the bank’s stock started tumbling. The fall was further catalyzed by research reports by brokerages, which questioned the credibility of the names Yes Bank floated in the market as potential investors.

On Tuesday, Yes Bank stock plunged by 10.05% to close at ₹50.55 apiece on BSE. In the past two days, the bank has lost about 19% in its market value.

Yes Bank is in a state of desperation to raise capital to stay compliant with the central bank’s norms, buffer losses against bad loans and remain afloat.

“The board is willing to favourably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s)," said the bank on Tuesday.

The bank added that the binding offer of $1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion, while the lender will continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital of up to $2 billion.

On 29 November, the bank had said that a top tier US-based fund house has shown interest to invest $120 million in the bank and the name of this investor was supposed to be disclosed last week.

The bank has not disclosed this yet.

Also, Yes Bank had said several other investors including billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s family office was in talks with the bank to invest at least $25 million in the bank.

Additionally, investment offers were allegedly made by Discovery Capital ($50 million), Ward Ferry ($30 million), family offices of Aditya Birla Family ($25 million) and GMR Group and Associates ($50 million), said the bank on 29 November.

On Tuesday, the board meeting was silent on these names.

The bank has been struggling to find a suitable investor to bail out the lender and therefore it has extended the binding term sheet till 31 December, 2019.

Over the past one year Yes Bank has lost about 70% in market value.

As of the September quarter, Yes Bank’s tier I capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.5% against the regulatory requirement of 8.875%. Its common equity tier 1 capital stood at 8.7%, marginally above the regulatory requirement of 7.375%.

Even if the bank manages to find a buyer for equities worth $1.2 billion and the investment is cleared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it will diminish the shareholding of Yes Bank’s original promoters Rana Kapoor and late Ashok Kapur’s wife Madhu Kapur significantly, which in turn will make the bank prone to a hostile takeover.

After selling almost the entire promoter group stakes of Kapoor’s family-run firms, Yes Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd, Kapoor had a stake of 3.92% in Yes Bank at the end of September. However, Kapoor has only partly sold his stake between August and October, primarily to repay the debts taken by his promoter group firms in the form of non-convertible debentures. Madhu Kapur and her firm, Mags Finvest Pvt. Ltd, hold 6.87% and 1.46%, respectively as the bank’s co-promoters.

For any stake purchase of 5% or more in a bank, RBI approval is mandatory. Bank promoters are mandated to bring down their holding to 15% over a period of time.