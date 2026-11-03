MUMBAI: The Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association has stepped up pressure on the lender to restore ₹8,415 crore of written-off additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds, demanding a time-bound plan after a deadline set by the debenture trustee expired. It has also sought clarity on unpaid coupons and the bank's responsibility towards individual investors who bought the bonds through its distribution network.
Yes Bank bondholders step up pressure for restoration of ₹8,415 crore AT1 bonds
SummaryThe association has sought a time-bound restoration plan and clarity on unpaid coupons, while questioning the bank's role in selling the bonds to individual investors.
MUMBAI: The Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association has stepped up pressure on the lender to restore ₹8,415 crore of written-off additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds, demanding a time-bound plan after a deadline set by the debenture trustee expired. It has also sought clarity on unpaid coupons and the bank's responsibility towards individual investors who bought the bonds through its distribution network.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More