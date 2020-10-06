Yes Bank case: ED arrests former CFO of Cox and Kings

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Anil Khandelwal, former chief financial officer of Cox and Kings Group (CKG) and Naresh Jain, internal auditor of CKG in connection with Yes Bank case under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is investigating a case of alleged money laundering at Yes Bank, where the former promoters of the bank, including co-founder Rana Kapoor, allegedly took kickbacks in lieu of granting high value loans.

In the first chargesheet filed by ED in the Yes Bank case in May, the agency said the bank had created a credit watch list as of March 2019. The names included Cox and Kings, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Reliance Group, Essel Group, and Radius Developers among others.

This is the second high-value borrower being probed by the ED after DHFL. The promoters of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the case.

"Both the accused were produced before the Hon’ble Special Judge (PMLA) and they were granted 7 days ED custody," said ED in a statement.

Yes Bank has total outstanding of ₹3,642 crores in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG).

"Further investigation revealed that CKG forged it’s consolidated financials by manipulating the balance sheets of overseas subsidiaries . In addition, some board resolutions submitted to banks for sanctioning the loans were also found to be forged," said ED.

The loan sanction from Yes bank was given by the then CMD Rana Kapoor while bypassing the norms. ED gathered the evidence regarding clear instruction of Rana Kapoor to the concerned bank officials to get the said loan continued and not to take efforts to recover it, ED added.

As per the ED investigations, between FY15 and FY20 sales of ₹3,908 crore was made to 15 non-existent/fictitious customers. Majority of collection shown in ledgers from Ezeego (another group entity of CKG ) were not found in the bank statements.

"The Cox & King Limited (CKL) has diverted ₹1,100 Crore to another stressed company without any approval of board which has no business relationship with the company," said ED.

Cox and Kings total dues to financial creditors stand at ₹5,900 crore. Many banks have already provisioned 15%-25% till December 2019 for the account. Of all the banks, Yes Bank has the largest exposure, followed by ₹1,065 crore from Axis Bank, ₹635 crore from State Bank of India and ₹270 crore from IndusInd Bank. Cox & Kings has undergoing resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since October 2019.

