Yes Bank close to raising up to $1 billion from Carlyle, Advent

The fundraising talks had been progressing slowly because of the asset reconstruction company (ARC) deal that Yes Bank was running to offload a large chunk of the bad loans on its books, the people cited above said. The fundraise talks with Carlyle and Advent picked up pace with the bank deciding to partner with JC Flowers for the ARC and the discussions are likely to be concluded soon. However, this may take some more time as the bank is seeking shareholder approval for a new board of directors.