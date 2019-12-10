Yes Bank favourably considering Citax's offer, no decision on deal with Braich

NEW DELHI : Yes Bank today said it is considering the $500 million offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. "The Board is willing to favourably consider the offer of US$500 Million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s)," Yes Bank told stock exchanges after its board meeting.

Yes Bank said the binding offer of $1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion. "The Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital upto US$ 2 Billion," it said.

Ahead of the board meeting, Yes Bank shares tumbled by 10.4% to close at ₹50.40 per share.

The Ravneet Gill-led bank had earlier said eight investors led by Erwin Singh Braich have evinced interest to pump $2 billion into the lender. The investors who have shown interest also include Aditya Birla Family Office and Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who have committed $25 million each, the bank had said.

The largest investor is Braich/SPGP Holding, which has committed $1.2 billion, followed by Citax Holding with USD 500 million commitment, the bank said, adding that discussions with Braich/SPGP are going on and expected to be concluded shortly.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Yes Bank's board is expected to reject Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings's offer to contribute $1.2 billion toward the fund raising. The doubt stemmed from the fact that Braich has been involved in a number of bankruptcy cases, lawsuits and failed business deals.