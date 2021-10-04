Yes Bank Q2 deposits up 30% at 176,672 crore, CASA up 54%

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q1 was at 97.9% as compared to 100.2% in June quarter and 122.9% in the September 2020 quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 113% versus 118.4% in the previous quarter and 107.3% in the year-ago quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}