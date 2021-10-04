Yes Bank Q2 deposits up 30% at ₹176,672 crore, CASA up 54%1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
- Yes Bank's loans & advances have grown 5.7% QoQ and 3.6% YoY at ₹172,945 crore as of September 30, 2021
Announcing its Q2 business update, Yes Bank on Monday said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹172,945 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (provisional), witnessing a growth of over 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) & over 3% year-on-year (YoY). The bank's loans & advances for June 2021 were at ₹163,654 crore and for September 2020 at ₹166,923 crore.
The bank's deposits grew 30% to ₹176,672 crore as compared to ₹135,815 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were up 8% from ₹163,295 crore (June 2021). The CASA (current account savings account) was up 54% to ₹52,029 crore as against ₹33,713 crore YoY and up 16% from ₹44,790 crore QoQ.
The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q1 was at 97.9% as compared to 100.2% in June quarter and 122.9% in the September 2020 quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 113% versus 118.4% in the previous quarter and 107.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Yes Bank were trading over 2% higher in Monday's opening deals at ₹13 per share on the BSE.
