Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Prashant Kumar, MD&CEO, Yes Bank said, “A bank’s Human Resources are its most valuable assets and as we look to further strengthen our people related policies and practices, I am pleased that Anurag Adlakha will be leading this transformation at YES Bank."Being a seasoned banker for over two decades, Adlakha has also had a ringside view of the developments at the bank over the past year and a half, he said.