Yes Bank explores bid for Citi’s retail assets in India

Even in terms of capital, Yes Bank is placed on a much stronger footing, with a 17.5% capital adequacy ratio as of March 2021. Kumar said he now has a much better sense of the bank and is, therefore, able to give an outlook, something he refrained from last year when he was brought in to rescue the private lender. “Giving guidance last year would have been shooting in the dark. Now, we have complete control and have done a granular analysis in terms of our loan book."

