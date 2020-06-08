Yes Bank Ltd plans to soon launch a follow-on public offering (FPO) to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore, said three people aware of the development.

The private lender, which was rescued recently by a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI), is likely to file an offer document for the FPO as early as this week, said the first person cited above on condition of anonymity.

“If things go as planned, then the offer document for the FPO will be filed this week itself. Bank of America, Citi, Kotak and Axis Capital are advising the bank on the FPO," the person said.

Multiple emailed queries sent to Yes Bank did not elicit a response.

The lender will join its peers that are raising capital to reinforce their balance sheets in anticipation of contingencies and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised ₹7,442 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), selling shares to institutional investors such as CPPIB, Oppenheimer and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.

Also, in May, IDFC First Bank Ltd raised ₹2,000 crore through a preferential allotment of shares to a group of investors including private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Several non-bank lenders such as Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd are also planning to raise funds through rights issues.

The second person cited above said Yes Bank has approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow it to execute the FPO under the so-called fast track route, which will help it to tap the market immediately. The timeline for filing the offer document also hinges on this approval from Sebi, the person added.

“The quantum of funds that they will raise will depend on whether they can do the FPO under the fast track route or if they have to go through the regular process. If they are allowed to do a fast track FPO, they could launch the deal this month itself. Else it could take anywhere from two to three months at least under the regular FPO process," he said.

If the FPO is launched through the fast track method, the bank could look to raise around ₹7,500 crore to ₹10,000 crore, he added. The government had in March approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank. Under the plan, domestic investors including SBI, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank invested ₹10,000 crore into Yes Bank. State-run SBI led the rescue with a ₹6,050 crore infusion and currently holds a 48.2% stake in the bank.The rescue of Yes Bank saw both the government and Reserve Bank of India bring together public and private lenders to bail out a stressed private bank. Typically, such mergers are forced between a weak bank and a strong one.

According to the second person cited above, Yes Bank was considering multiple options for the fundraising including a rights issue, QIP and FPO.

“The bank has received a lot of interest from high networth individuals and family offices to participate in the fundraise. These investors would not have been able to participate in a QIP offering. Given the large number of retail investors in the bank, the management feels that a rights issue would be too time consuming," he said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via