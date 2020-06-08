Yes Bank eyes up to 10,000 cr  via FPO

If the FPO is launched through the fast track method, the bank could look to raise around ₹7,500 crore to ₹10,000 crore, he added. The government had in March approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank. Under the plan, domestic investors including SBI, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank invested ₹10,000 crore into Yes Bank. State-run SBI led the rescue with a ₹6,050 crore infusion and currently holds a 48.2% stake in the bank.The rescue of Yes Bank saw both the government and Reserve Bank of India bring together public and private lenders to bail out a stressed private bank. Typically, such mergers are forced between a weak bank and a strong one.