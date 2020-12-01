Yes Bank launches tailor-made premium banking services to customers

Yes Bank has re-energised YES Premia, unveiling a premium banking program that offers personalized solutions focused on the particular needs of key consumer segments - from small business owners to salaried professionals and senior citizens. Curated carefully to provide customised banking solutions that complement the lifestyles, indulgences and expectations of different consumer groups, the program caters to all their financial and lifestyle needs through a mix of products, services, portfolio benefits and partnerships, making it a truly personalized solution for all consumers.

Yes Bank will celebrate the launch of this enhanced program during ‘Truly Yours’ Week, from December 1 – 7, 2020 throughout the bank’s network of branches across India, with several customercentric programs and partnered activations through dealer, OEM and bancassurance partners.

“Yes Bank is committed to providing customers with solutions which are customised based on microsegmentation of their product interests, tastes and preferences. YES Premia demonstrates our resolve towards establishing a truly differentiated Bank, with our best-in-class technology and innovation capabilities as cornerstones to drive significant scale in our Retail Banking business. We believe that the value addition from the enhanced program offerings and exciting rewards will deliver a premium customer experience - in a way that is tailored to their preferred lifestyle," says Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, Yes Bank.

The YES Premia Program entitles consumers across segment to the following benefits:

Salaried individuals

> Complimentary Emerge Debit Card with benefits worth over ₹50,000

> Complimentary Times Prime annual membership with benefits worth over ₹60,000

> Preferential pricing on locker, trading account and loan requirements

> 2x loyalty reward points through loyalty program

> Dedicated Relationship Manager across individual & family accounts

Self – Employed

> Curated current accounts to suit business requirements

> Automated sweep facility from Current Account to Savings Account or Fixed Deposit

> Easy payment solution for vendors and staff of MSME clients with YES MSME Group Payments

> Complimentary set-up of e-collect which enables seamless reconciliation of online fund inflows

> 2x loyalty reward points through loyalty program

> Dedicated Relationship Manager for business, individual & family accounts

Senior Citizens

> Wide range of fixed deposits with higher interest rate and overdraft facility

> Complimentary annual membership from vHealth by Aetna with

holistic healthcare benefits worth ₹15,000

> 1st year free locker on select variants

> 2x loyalty reward points through loyalty program

> Dedicated Relationship Manager for individual & family accounts

