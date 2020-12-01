Yes Bank launches tailor-made premium banking services to customers

“Yes Bank is committed to providing customers with solutions which are customised based on microsegmentation of their product interests, tastes and preferences. YES Premia demonstrates our resolve towards establishing a truly differentiated Bank, with our best-in-class technology and innovation capabilities as cornerstones to drive significant scale in our Retail Banking business. We believe that the value addition from the enhanced program offerings and exciting rewards will deliver a premium customer experience - in a way that is tailored to their preferred lifestyle," says Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, Yes Bank.