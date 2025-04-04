Yes Bank lays off senior employees, restructures portfolios
Yes Bank has laid off four senior officials and revamped teams across retail, corporate and commercial banking businesses as part of its restructuring exercise, according to three persons aware of the matter. Mint has also reviewed a copy of the mail informing the employees of these changes.