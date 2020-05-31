Yes Bank leadership team to earn 30% of FY21 remuneration in variable pay

Meanwhile, Yes Bank reported a net profit of ₹2,629 crore in the three months to March 2020 as against a loss of ₹1,507 crore in the same period last year, owing to its income from write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds. On 13 March, the government had approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank backed by State Bank of India (SBI). Under the plan, domestic investors including SBI, Housing Development Finance Corp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank invested ₹10,000 crore into Yes Bank.