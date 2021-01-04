OPEN APP
Liquidity coverage ratio stood at 115.5% compared with 107.3% in the previous quarter. (MINT_PRINT)

Yes Bank loans grow by 1.3% in December quarter

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 02:26 PM IST Staff Writer

Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with 3,764 crore in the September quarter

Yes Bank on Monday said that its total loans grew by 1.3% in the December quarter to Rs1,69,050 crore from 1,66,923 crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with 3,764 crore in the September quarter, the bank said in a quarterly update to indices.

Deposits, over a quarter-on-quarter basis, grew by 7.7% to 1,46,233 crore from 1,35,815 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Credit to deposit ratio in the December quarter stood at 115.6% as compared with 122.9% in the previous quarter.

Liquidity coverage ratio stood at 115.5% compared with 107.3% in the previous quarter.

In March 2020, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking State Bank of India (SBI) to infuse 7,250 crore and take 45% stake in the lender.

