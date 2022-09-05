Yes Bank looks for buyer for Ritz Carlton, B’luru3 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:48 AM IST
NEL Holdings’ total income declined 20% to ₹281.9 crore in the year ended 31 March and reported a loss of ₹65.3 crore
The Ritz Carlton hotel in Bengaluru, developed by NEL Holdings South Ltd (formerly Nitesh Estates), could see a change in ownership as Yes Bank plans to take over the property over non-payment of ₹300 crore in loans.