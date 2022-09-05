Yes Bank looks for buyer for Ritz Carlton, B’luru

Yes Bank first sent a notice under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interests Act, or SARFAESI Act, late last year to NEL Holdings, one of the two executives said. The notice, sent under Section 13 (2), allows Yes Bank to take possession of the hotel over non-payment of dues if the borrower cannot pay outstanding dues within two months. This was after Yes Bank classified loans owed to the Nitesh Group as non-performing in 2020.