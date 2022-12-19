Yes Bank offloads stressed assets worth 48,000 cr to JC Flowers ARC

Yes Bank on Monday announced the completion of the assignment of its stressed assets loan portfolio to the tune of a whopping ₹48,000 crore to J.C. Flowers Asset Reconstruction (JC Flowers ARC). This is by far the single largest transaction of sale of non-performing assets in the country's banking system. With this transaction, Yes Bank is expected to benefit from the recoveries in excess of the current considerations.

