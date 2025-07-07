Yes Bank pauses CEO search pending RBI nod to Sumitomo deal
Directors feel the board should wait until RBI approves Sumitomo's stake purchase in the bank, and allow the Japanese firm to have a say in the hiring.
The board of Yes Bank Ltd has paused the search for a new chief executive till the banking regulator clears its ongoing stake sale to Japan’s SMBC Group, two people aware of the development said. This came after some directors voiced concerns about shortlisting a new CEO at a time of ownership change.