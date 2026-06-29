Yes Bank plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through equity, debt

Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said it plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore, including up to ₹7,500 crore in equity and up to ₹8,500 crore in debt.
The bank said in a regulatory filing that its board has approved issuing eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided the aggregate amount does not exceed ₹7,500 crore and the aggregate dilution does not exceed 10%.
The board also approved raising funds by issuing eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency of up to ₹8,500 crore in one or more tranches. The bank said these were enabling provisions and would be subject to shareholders' approval and other regulatory and statutory approvals.
The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.3% as on 31 March, down from 15.6% a year ago.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) acquired a 24.2% stake in Yes Bank in 2025, becoming the largest private sector shareholder in the lender. The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,068 crore for the March quarter, up 44.7% on year. Net interest income was 15.9% higher at ₹2,638 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) improved 10 basis points (bps) sequentially and 20 bps on year to 2.7%.
A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The bank’s new chief executive Vinay Tonse said in April that Yes Bank has ample headroom to expand its balance sheet, as it focuses on improving operational efficiencies.
“Over the next three years, we will be looking at being a high-quality, consistently profitable franchise, with of course best-in-class asset quality, strong retail granularity, which has been spoken about and which we have already seen, and eventually sustainable return ratios,” Tonse said at the bank’s earnings call for the March quarter, addressing the media for the first time since taking over on 6 April.
Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
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