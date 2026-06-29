Yes Bank plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through equity, debt

Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said it plans to raise up to ₹16,000 crore, including up to ₹7,500 crore in equity and up to ₹8,500 crore in debt.
The bank said in a regulatory filing that its board has approved issuing eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided the aggregate amount does not exceed ₹7,500 crore and the aggregate dilution does not exceed 10%.
The board also approved raising funds by issuing eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency of up to ₹8,500 crore in one or more tranches. The bank said these were enabling provisions and would be subject to shareholders' approval and other regulatory and statutory approvals.
The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.3% as on 31 March, down from 15.6% a year ago.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) acquired a 24.2% stake in Yes Bank in 2025, becoming the largest private sector shareholder in the lender. The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,068 crore for the March quarter, up 44.7% on year. Net interest income was 15.9% higher at ₹2,638 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) improved 10 basis points (bps) sequentially and 20 bps on year to 2.7%.
A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The bank’s new chief executive Vinay Tonse said in April that Yes Bank has ample headroom to expand its balance sheet, as it focuses on improving operational efficiencies.
“Over the next three years, we will be looking at being a high-quality, consistently profitable franchise, with of course best-in-class asset quality, strong retail granularity, which has been spoken about and which we have already seen, and eventually sustainable return ratios,” Tonse said at the bank’s earnings call for the March quarter, addressing the media for the first time since taking over on 6 April.