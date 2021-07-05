Announcing its Q1 business update, Yes Bank on Monday said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at ₹163,914 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (provisional), down 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) & down 0.4% year-on-year (YoY). The bank's loans & advances for March 2021 were at ₹166,893 crore and for June 2020 at ₹164,510 crore.

The bank's deposits grew 39% to ₹163,295 crore as compared to ₹117,360 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were slightly up 0.2% from ₹162,947 crore (March 2021). The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47.7% to ₹44,790 crore as against ₹30,326 crore YoY and up 5.2% from ₹42,587 crore QoQ.

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q1 was at 100.4% as compared to 102.4% in March quarter and 140.2% in the June 2020 quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 118.4% versus 122.3% in the previous quarter and 114% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.2% higher at ₹13.6 per share on the BSE in Monday's opening deals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.