Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Yes Bank Q1 deposits up 39% at 163,295 crore

Yes Bank Q1 deposits up 39% at 163,295 crore

Premium
Yes Bank
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Livemint

  • The bank's loans & advances down 1.8% QoQ & down 0.4% YoY

Announcing its Q1 business update, Yes Bank on Monday said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 163,914 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (provisional), down 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) & down 0.4% year-on-year (YoY). The bank's loans & advances for March 2021 were at 166,893 crore and for June 2020 at 164,510 crore.

Announcing its Q1 business update, Yes Bank on Monday said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 163,914 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (provisional), down 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) & down 0.4% year-on-year (YoY). The bank's loans & advances for March 2021 were at 166,893 crore and for June 2020 at 164,510 crore.

The bank's deposits grew 39% to 163,295 crore as compared to 117,360 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were slightly up 0.2% from 162,947 crore (March 2021). The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47.7% to 44,790 crore as against 30,326 crore YoY and up 5.2% from 42,587 crore QoQ.

The bank's deposits grew 39% to 163,295 crore as compared to 117,360 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the deposits were slightly up 0.2% from 162,947 crore (March 2021). The CASA (current account savings account) was up 47.7% to 44,790 crore as against 30,326 crore YoY and up 5.2% from 42,587 crore QoQ.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q1 was at 100.4% as compared to 102.4% in March quarter and 140.2% in the June 2020 quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the quarter stood at 118.4% versus 122.3% in the previous quarter and 114% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.2% higher at 13.6 per share on the BSE in Monday's opening deals.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

These risky stocks have rallied the most in the last six months

Premium

How India stands to gain from the proposed global minimum tax

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!