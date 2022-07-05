Yes Bank's loan book rises 14% in 1st quarter of FY23, RBL growth at 7%2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 08:43 PM IST
- Yes Bank recorded a 14% jump in loans and advances, while RBL Bank witnessed a 7% climb on a year-on-year basis.
Listed banks have started to announce provisional data of their balance sheets for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period ahead of the result, with Yes Bank and RBL Bank being the latest to follow the suit. Yes Bank recorded a 14% jump in loans and advances, while RBL Bank witnessed a 7% climb on a year-on-year basis.