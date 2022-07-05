Listed banks have started to announce provisional data of their balance sheets for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period ahead of the result, with Yes Bank and RBL Bank being the latest to follow the suit. Yes Bank recorded a 14% jump in loans and advances, while RBL Bank witnessed a 7% climb on a year-on-year basis.

Yes Bank:

As per the regulatory filing, Yes Bank posted loans and advances of ₹186,598 crore in Q1FY23 compared to ₹163,654 crore - registering a growth of 14%. Its gross retail disbursements more than doubled to ₹11,431 crore versus ₹5,006 crore in Q1FY22.

Loans and advances soared 3.1% from ₹181,052 crore in Q4FY22. Retail disbursements stood at ₹10,201 crore in Q4 of FY22.

Total deposits stood at ₹193,241 crore in Q1FY23, jumping by 18.3% from ₹163,295 crore in Q1FY22, however, declining by 2% from ₹197,192 crore in Q4FY22.

CASA ratio improved to 31.6% in Q1FY23 versus 28.1% in Q1FY22 but was flat compared to 31.8% in Q4FY22.

"With respect to Deposits, daily average deposit balances in Q1FY23 have sequentially grown by 4.4% on the back of sequential growth of 9.2% in daily average CASA balances," Yes Bank stated in its filing.

On BSE, Yes Bank shares ended flat at ₹12.65 apiece.

RBL Bank:

RBL Bank posted a 7% growth in gross advances to ₹62,095 crore in Q1FY23 compared to ₹58,301 crore in Q1FY22. However, the loan book was flat against ₹61,944 crore in Q4FY22.

In its regulatory filing, RBL Bank said retail advances de-grew 5% YoY and 3% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 22% YoY and 4% sequentially for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 51:49.

The bank's total deposits climbed 6% to ₹79,217 crore in Q1FY23 from ₹74,471 crore in Q1FY22, however, flat against ₹79,007 crore from Q4FY22.

CASA ratio was better at 36% in Q1 of FY23 against 33.7% in Q1FY22 and 35.3% in Q4FY22.

Asset quality parameters on the portfolio continue to see improvement in Q1 FY23, in line with the improving trend of the past few quarters, RBL Bank said.

On BSE, RBL Bank shares closed at ₹81.40 apiece down by 6.81%.