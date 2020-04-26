Yes Bank scam: CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in custody

NEW DELHI : DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud cases, have been taken into CBI custody, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said today.

"A #CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody. @SataraPolice has given them all required assistance & an escort vehicle with 1 3 guard upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on. #LawEqualForAll," the minister tweeted.

Out on bail since February 21, the Wadhawan brothers were placed in institutional quarantine at Panchgani on April 9 after it was found that they had traveled from Khandala in Pune district to the family's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in violation of lockdown for coronavirus.

The Maharashtra government had earlier requested CBI to take custody of the two after their quarantine ended in Satara.

The DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group has taken a loan of about ₹3,700 crore from Yes Bank that is under "stress".

The ED is probing the alleged quid pro quo between the two business groups and their promoters.

Besides the ED, the Wadhawans have also been named in the FIR lodged by CBI in the YES Bank scam.

They are also being probed by the ED in another criminal case filed under the PMLA and is linked to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

