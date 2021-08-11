Yes Bank seeks investors to set up an asset reconstruction company

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Yes Bank is looking to partner with investors to set up an asset reconstruction company and has appointed EY as its process advisor, according to a public notice on Wednesday.

“EY...invites expressions of interest from interested investors with strong financial capability and possessing substantial experience in the distressed asset space, with whom the bank will partner in relation to creation of an asset reconstruction company (ARC)," the notice said.

The prospective investor would be the lead partner or sponsor of the ARC and the bank will act as the other significant partner or sponsor. Potential investors, including foreign institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, private equity, venture capital funds, domestic and foreign investment institutions, asset management entities, among others should have a minimum asset under management and funds deployed, globally of at least $5 billion, it said.

They should also have demonstrated ability to commit funds for investment in Indian companies or assets of about $0.5 billion. That apart, potential investors should have global experience of dealing in distressed asset space and established track record of turnaround of stressed assets and meet the 'fit and proper' criteria as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Yes Bank had earlier attempted to start an asset reconstruction company, but the proposal was turned down by RBI. Mint had reported on 15 March that the central bank rejected Yes Bank application to set up an ARC to house bad loans citing a conflict of interest. Yes Bank had sought approval to launch the ARC in September and was expected to operationalise it within six months of securing clearance.

In an interview with Reuters on 10 February, the bank’s managing director and chief executive, Prashant Kumar, had said the lender was expecting to transfer nearly Rs50,000 crore of bad loans to the ARC.

Compared with January-March, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose 19 basis points (bps) to 15.6% of retail assets. As on 30 June, 27.1% of the bank’s corporate loan book was non-performing. In the June quarter, Yes Bank reported more than quadrupling of profit to Rs207 crore from ₹45 crore a year ago on account of lower provisions and robust other income.

