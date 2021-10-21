Yes Bank set to approach NCLT against Dish TV India

“The paperwork is ongoing," one of the three people cited above said. “The bank could file the petition on Thursday or depending on when it gets completed, it could be done latest by Friday." The development would mark the beginning of a legal wrangle for control of Dish TV. Yes Bank, miffed with the current board, has demanded an EGM where shareholders could vote on its proposal to sack managing director Jawahar Goel and four independent directors, and approve the induction of seven directors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}