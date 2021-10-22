Yes Bank set to have zero bad loans by March-end: MD & CEO

The bank’s loan book showed signs of increased stress in the second quarter owing to higher restructuring of MSME loans and also on account of covid 2.0. The restructured book expanded by 24% to ₹6,184 crore compared to ₹4,976 crore in the previous quarter. That said, asset quality improved marginally, with gross non-performing assets at ₹28,741 crore at the end of September compared with ₹28,506 crore in the previous quarter. As a percentage of total assets, GNPA stood lower at 14.97% at the end of second quarter compared with 15.6% in the previous quarter. Fresh slippages fell sequentially to ₹1,783 crore of which corporate slippages stood at ₹750 crore at the end of September quarter compared to ₹1,258 crore last quarter.