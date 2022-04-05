Announcing its Q4 business update, Yes Bank on Tuesday said that the bank's deposits came at ₹197,281 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 (provisional), witnessing a growth of over 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) & over 21% year-on-year (YoY). The bank's deposits for December 2021 were at ₹184,288 crore and for March 2021 at ₹162,947 crore.

The private lender's net advances grew nearly 9% to ₹181,508 crore as compared to ₹166,893 crore on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, the advances were up 3% from ₹176,241 crore (December 2021). The CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at 31.8% versus 31.2% QoQ and 27.3% YoY.

The credit-to-deposit ratio in Q4 was at 92% as compared to 95.6% in the previous quarter and 102.4% in the year-ago quarter. On the other hand, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of Yes Bank for the fourth quarter stood at 126% versus 130% in the December 2021 quarter and 102.4% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading about 0.5% lower at ₹13 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals. The bank stock has declined over 16% in a year's period whereas it is down about 8% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

