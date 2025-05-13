Sumitomo deal gives clarity on SBI’s stake: Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar
SummaryFollowing a deterioration in Yes Bank’s financial position, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the board in March 2020. Soon after, a clutch of banks led by SBI rescued Yes Bank. Now, a deal with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. would allow a partial exit for SBI and others.
Mumbai: The proposal to sell 20% in Yes Bank Ltd to Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) has allowed the private sector lender to achieve three key objectives, and expects that the deal could lead to credit rating agencies re-rating the bank, its chief executive, Prashant Kumar, said on Monday.