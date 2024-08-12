This Japanese lender's chief is visiting India to discuss buying Yes Bank stake

The chief of one of Japan’s largest lenders will be visiting India this week to discuss buying a stake in Yes Bank Ltd, as a global race heats up to grab a significant holding in the private lender.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) Akihiro Fukutome, who was appointed the bank’s global chief executive officer last year, will be visiting India this week for the first time, according to three persons aware of the matter.

Fukutome will be meeting with officials of the Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India to discuss buying a stake in the Indian lender.

SMBC is looking at a valuation of around $5 billion for a 51% stake in Yes Bank, according to one of the persons cited above.

“SMBC has already started due diligence, seeking details from Yes Bank. The global CEO is meeting with senior officials of RBI and SBI early this week to discuss the stake sale plan," said this person.

State-owned SBI, which owns a 23.99% stake in Yes Bank, has been looking to pare its holding in the private lender. It had initially acquired a 49% stake as part of a 2020 government-engineered rescue of Yes Bank.

Also read |Four years since Yes Bank’s rescue, RBI greenlights an exit plan for its saviours

Mint reported on 9 July that RBI has approved the sale of up to a 51% stake in Yes Bank, a rare decision for the regulator, which has capped 26% as promoter holding in domestic banks.

The Japanese lender has appointed JPMorgan as the financial adviser for the proposed stake acquisition, and J Sagar Associates as the legal adviser, according to a second person.

“The Japanese will engage directly with the central bank and SBI officials. This is what even the bankers have advised them," this person said.

Yes Bank has appointed Citigroup to shortlist suitable promoters.

Also read |Yes Bank’s turnaround: Prashant Kumar has a new mission

“As stated earlier as well and also clarified to stock exchanges, we have no comments to offer regarding stake sale as these inquiries are speculative in nature," a spokesperson for Yes Bank in reply to Mint’s queries.

SMBC, SBI, RBI, J Sagar Associates and JPMorgan didn’t immediately reply to Mint’s emails.

An exit for Yes Bank’s rescuers

Japan’s Mizuho Bank and Emirates NBD were also reported to be in the running to acquire a stake in Yes Bank.

On 8 August, The Economic Times reported that Mizuho had exited the race as it wanted to make a financial investment and acquire a 20-24% stake in Yes Bank with no board representation. It also did not want to trigger any open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in the bank.

Prospective buyers will also seek clarity on the court case pertaining to the write-down of Yes Bank’s additional Tier-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore.

In March 2020, the private sector lender had written off AT-1 bonds as part of its reconstruction scheme. Subsequently, the bank’s AT-1 retail bondholders moved the Bombay High Court challenging the lender’s decision to write off these bonds and reclaim their money.

Also read |The Yes Bank court ruling undermines the concept of loss-absorbing AT-1 bonds

The court ruled in their favour but gave the bank six weeks to file an appeal. While RBI, Yes Bank and the government have filed their appeals in the Supreme Court, the matter is awaiting final hearing.

RBI’s approval to allow a strategic investor in Yes Bank opens up an exit path for SBI and other lenders that jointly own 33.74% of Yes Bank, which has assets worth over ₹4 trillion.

SBI holds 23.99% in Yes Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd 2.75%, ICICI Bank Ltd 2.39%, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1.21%, and Axis Bank Ltd 1.01%. Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd owns 3.98%, while CA Basque Investments holds 8.74% and Verventa Holdings Ltd 9.21% in Yes Bank.

Sumitomo ‘s India aspirations

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is the holding company of one of the largest global banking and financial service groups from Japan, offering commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance. SMFG’s total assets stood at ₹162 trillion with a net profit of ₹449 billion as on 31 March.

The conglomerate, with a legacy of four centuries in Japan, has been growing its presence in India over the last few years. Besides SMBC, SMFG also owns non-banking finance company SMICC and SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd (SMHFC) in India.

Also read |Japanese companies looking for policy stability in India: Sumitomo chairman

SMBC, which began its India operations in 2013, operates across three branches in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. It has obtained approval to open a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Its India offices are supported by an offshore team in Singapore to extend funding support to Indian companies.

In November 2021, SMFG acquired a 74.9% stake in the non-banking finance company SMFG India Credit Company (SMICC) from Fullerton Financial Holdings.

It completed the acquisition of the remaining 25.1% stake on 6 March, making SMICC a wholly owned subsidiary. The non-bank lender has a loan portfolio worth 726.5 billion Japanese yen.