Yes Bank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai headquarter

MUMBAI : Private sector lender Yes bank Ltd has taken possession of Reliance Centre, the headquarter building of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Mumbai. In an advertisement published in Financial Express on Wednesday, the bank has informed that it has taken possession of the over 21,000 sq ft headquarter building in Santacruz (Mumbai) and also two floors in Nagin Mahal in South Mumbai, which was its erstwhile headquarters. The possession of the building took place as on 22 July under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFESI).

The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the Anil Ambani group failed to repay dues worth ₹2,892 crore that it owes to the bank. The group has a total exposure of nearly ₹12,000 crore to the private sector lender.

The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the Anil Ambani group failed to repay dues worth ₹2,892 crore that it owes to the bank. The group has a total exposure of nearly ₹12,000 crore to the private sector lender.

In March this year, Ambani had told Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that ADAG’s entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and is in compliance with law and financial regulations. He also said that the group neither has any direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor, his wife, and his daughters nor is it exposed to any entities controlled by them.

Mint had reported on 8 March that various ADAG companies had given loans to entities related to Yes bank founder Rana Kapoor’s family members. A forensic audit of Reliance Home Finance Ltd by Grant Thornton India, revealed that the company gave a loan of ₹60 crore to Bliss House Pvt. Ltd in April 2018, which was used to repay an existing loan worth ₹60 crore, which RAB Enterprise had borrowed in March 2017. Bliss House is a 100% subsidiary of RAB Enterprise India Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Bindu kapoor, wife of Rana Kapoor.

A separate forensic audit of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, also by Grant Thornton India, showed that it had lent ₹125 crore to Imagine Estate Pvt. Ltd on 18 April 2018, which was used to repay an existing loan of RAB Enterprise, which was taken on November 2017. Imagine Estate is a subsidiary of RAB.

