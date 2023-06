India's private lender Yes Bank on 23 June said that it will raise ₹25 billion (about $305 million) through debt securities, it said in a regulatory filing

Adding more, the bank said that it may raise the funds in Indian or foreign currency and the instruments may be done through non-convertible debentures, bonds, and medium-term notes. The proposal will be voted on by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on 18 August, the firm added.

As on 31 March, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.9%, up 50 basis points (bps) from 31 March 2022.

The private lender had reported a net profit of ₹202 crore in the three months to March, against a profit of ₹367 crore in the same period last year owing to higher provisions. In Q4 FY23, its total provisions stood at ₹618 crore, more than double what it had reported in the same period last year.

Also, Yes Bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, was at 2.8% in Q4 FY23, up 30 basis points (bps) from Q3 FY23. Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹2,105 crore, up 15.7% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.