Yes Bank wants resolution on board  revamp  at Dish TV AGM

Yes Bank has begun reaching out to other large shareholders of the company to get the minimum 75% votes to replace the company’s current set of directors, according to the people mentioned above. “Yes Bank, which has alleged corporate governance lapses in Dish TV, believes it will get support from other shareholders, including IndusInd Bank, which owns about 12.4% stake in the company, bringing the total to 48% of shareholders who want a new board at Dish TV," said the first person. “A few financial shareholders such as HDFC and L&T Finance, which own about 5% and 1.95%, respectively, in the company, are yet to make their stance clear," this person said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}