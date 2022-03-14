This beauty app launches offline lounge for affordable beauty services. Details here1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Beauty app Yes Madam announced the launch of its offline wellness lounge to provide beauty services in the Delhi-NCR region
Beauty app Yes Madam announced the launch of its offline wellness lounge to provide beauty services in the Delhi-NCR region. Offering pocket-friendly and quality beauty services, Yes Madam offline lounge began its operations from from March 12. Popular Big Boss celebrity was invited at its launch at the Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Ghaziabad. The beauty app owes its success to offering affordable beauty treatments, at the starting rate of ₹6 per minute, as per the company release.
The current prospects for the financial year 2022 include establishing more than 12 lounges that would be providing specific premium beauty services, according to the company release. Additionally, it aims to establish more than 70 outlets in the next three years. “In the future, these services would be provided on the Android/IOS App, which is the backbone of Yes Madam," the company release said.
Yes Madam founder Aditya Arya said, “we believe in thinking differently and the way we challenge the existing services makes us transparent, affordable, and user friendly. We now aim to provide advanced beauty services for all the women who need them." The board of directors include Garima Sharma, Yukti Arya, and Akanksha Vishnoi .
“Yes Madam also has international marketing plans for Dubai in the coming years. Yes Madam is the highest-rated beauty app for PAN-India with a vision to provide affordable beauty services to women right at their doorsteps," the company release said.
The popular web-based beauty and wellness service provider opened the lounge in an area of about 440 square feet. The luxury beauty services offered include nail extensions, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, premium facials, permanent makeup, and party makeup. The convenient timings are from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm, the company release added.
