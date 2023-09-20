Yet to finalize PE, IPO route to raise funds: Unicommerce2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:20 AM IST
According to CEO Kapil Makhija, an IPO is on the cards despite headwinds and funding challenges faced by tech startups
Unicommerce, a business-to-business e-commerce software-as-a-service platform offering solutions to retailers such as Myntra, Lenskart and TCNS, is exploring several options to raise capital including a public market listing and tapping private equity investors, said Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer of Unicommerce.