MUMBAI : Payments company BharatPe on Friday said its board was yet to receive any interim or final report of a forensic audit after a Twitter post with leaked snapshots of the supposed report went viral earlier in the day.

According to these snapshots, Alvarez and Marshal, the risk advisory firm that was hired by BharatPe last week, had found irregularities with recruitment and fake invoices involving the company’s embattled co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover.

Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover is also linked to both fraudulent schemes, according to the snapshots.

Mint had first reported on Thursday that the preliminary investigation had highlighted two instances of fraud at BharatPe, operated by Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd. The forensic report in the leaked snapshots was dated 24 January and was submitted to the board of BharatPe.

Last week, BharatPe named Alvarez and Marshal to advise its board. The announcement had followed a report by Moneycontrol that said Madhuri Grover, too, went on leave, 10 days after Ashneer Grover informed BharatPe’s board that he would be taking a voluntary leave of absence till the end of March.

Mint had also reported that BharatPe’s board had decided to terminate the services of Ashneer Grover based on the preliminary report, even as it has commissioned a comprehensive report. Meanwhile, in a media interaction with Moneycontrol, Ashneer Grover said that he demands ₹ 4,000 crore from investors to buy out his stake if they want him to exit the company.

