Yezdi Nagporewalla, a KPMG veteran, will take over as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the firm in February, KPMG in India said in a statement.

Nagporewalla succeeds Arun M. Kumar, the current chairman and CEO who completes his five-year term on 6 February, 2022. Nagporewalla’s appointment as the CEO is for a term starting 7 February to 31 December 2026, the statement said.

He was nominated by the KPMG India Board. Nagporewalla has been with KPMG in India for over two decades. His key areas of experience include manufacturing, infrastructure and construction. He had earlier served as the sector head for industrial markets and automotive. He has also been a member of KPMG’s global automotive steering committee and had served as a member of the KPMG India board for six years, the statement said.

He has also been a member of a committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and a member of the managing committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

“Yezdi’s deep understanding of our business in the Indian market, proven track record serving clients undergoing complex change, and strong leadership skills make him the clear choice to lead the India firm. He is an inclusive leader who inspires trusted relationships at the highest levels of our clients and stakeholders," the statement said quoting Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO of KPMG.

KPMG in India has seen brisk growth in revenues and workforce has grown by 70% over the last four years, the statement added. The firm has inducted over 90 partners laterally to broaden its skill base and strengthen its delivery capabilities, the statement said. (ends)

