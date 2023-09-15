ITC-backed Yoga Bar enters kids’ food market

Several startups are now selling foods for children, using millets such as ragi and oats using convenience and health as a plank to market these products.

New Delhi: ITC-backed packaged foods company Yoga Bar has entered the baby foods market with porridge mixes under brand Yoga Baby.

In January this year, the salt-to-hotels conglomerate announced a strategic investment in Sproutlife Foods Private Ltd. (SFPL), which sells nutrition bars under the new-age brand Yoga Bar, to fortify its presence in the ₹45,000 crore healthy foods market in India. ITC had then said that it will acquire 100% of SFPL over a period of three to four years, with 47.5% stake to be bought in tranches by 31 March, 2025, and the balance to be acquired, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents.

“My aim is simple. I want to help provide mothers and parents everywhere with the means to offer their little ones the nourishment boosts that their developing minds and bodies truly deserve, without worrying about access to quality ingredients," Suhasini Sampath, co-founder & chief executive of Yogabar, said.

Yoga Baby is inspired by traditional recipes handed down from mothers and grandmothers, the company claims. The range incorporates millets, oats and ragi.

The new product will be available on Yoga Bar's online & e-commerce platforms and soon be available at retail outlets, as well. The products will help parents devote less time to meal planning, Sampath said.