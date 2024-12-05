Yoon Replaces Defense Head as Vote on Impeachment Motion Looms

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol named a new defense minister on Thursday ahead of a vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings that may take place Saturday.

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol named a new defense minister on Thursday ahead of a vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings that may take place Saturday.

Yoon named Choi Byung-hyuk, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to replace Kim, the presidential office said in a statement. The ruling party, meanwhile, indicated it would try to block the move to impeach the president.

The main opposition party said Wednesday it would pursue charges of treason against both Yoon and Kim, alleging that the short-lived declaration of martial law on Tuesday was illegal. Kim earlier offered his resignation on Wednesday.

The opposition is now targeting Saturday for the parliamentary vote on the impeachment motion, a Democratic Party official said. Some local media reported that Yoon was likely to deliver another national address within a matter of hours, but broadcaster YTN said the president wouldn’t give a speech on Thursday.

The replacement of the defense minister and the impeachment motion follow Yoon’s surprise gamble on Tuesday night to assert his authority with martial law in response to continued deadlock in parliament. His move blindsided the nation, his own People Power Party and global allies including the US.

While ruling People Power Party lawmakers quickly voted with the opposition to reject Yoon's martial law order in a National Assembly surrounded by troops and protesters, their support will likely be more difficult to secure in a vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings.

Kim was responsible for ordering the deployment of troops to parliament, according to Yonhap News, citing the vice defense minister.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said Thursday he will stop parliament from passing the impeachment motion as he has asked Yoon to leave the PPP. Those moves could help Han show that the PPP is still faithful to its conservative support while distancing itself from the president.

Lawmakers will need to wait at least 24 hours before they can vote on the impeachment motion with a time limit of 72 hours.

A two-thirds majority is required to approve the impeachment proceedings. The opposition would therefore need 200 votes, requiring several ruling party members to defy Han and vote with it.

