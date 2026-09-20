Serum Institute emerges as early backer of Yotta

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has emerged as an early backer of Yotta Data Services, investing ₹250 crore in its ₹1,396 crore ($150 million) fundraise in July, which valued the company at ₹37,000 crore (nearly $4 billion), according to company filings reviewed by Mint.
Non-banking financial services firm Dovetail Financial Services Pvt. Ltd and Mauritius-based venture capital firm Asio Fund VCC invested ₹1,029 crore and ₹77.3 crore, respectively, in the first publicly disclosed funding round of real estate giant Hiranandani Group's data centre arm, the company disclosed in filings with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA).