Serum Institute emerges as early backer of Yotta

MUMBAI : Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has emerged as an early backer of Yotta Data Services, investing ₹250 crore in its ₹1,396 crore ($150 million) fundraise in July, which valued the company at ₹37,000 crore (nearly $4 billion), according to company filings reviewed by Mint.
MUMBAI : Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has emerged as an early backer of Yotta Data Services, investing ₹250 crore in its ₹1,396 crore ($150 million) fundraise in July, which valued the company at ₹37,000 crore (nearly $4 billion), according to company filings reviewed by Mint.
Non-banking financial services firm Dovetail Financial Services Pvt. Ltd and Mauritius-based venture capital firm Asio Fund VCC invested ₹1,029 crore and ₹77.3 crore, respectively, in the first publicly disclosed funding round of real estate giant Hiranandani Group's data centre arm, the company disclosed in filings with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA).
Non-banking financial services firm Dovetail Financial Services Pvt. Ltd and Mauritius-based venture capital firm Asio Fund VCC invested ₹1,029 crore and ₹77.3 crore, respectively, in the first publicly disclosed funding round of real estate giant Hiranandani Group's data centre arm, the company disclosed in filings with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA).
Yotta’s holding company, Nidar Infrastructure Ltd, has also infused ₹1,308 crore into the company since May 2026, taking its total fundraise to ₹2,704 crore ($325 million).
In an interview with Mint, Sunil Gupta, chief executive of Yotta, corroborated these investments, adding that Dovetail and Asio were proxies for “140-plus high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices”.
“One of them who cut a little larger cheque is Adar Poonawalla (SII's CEO), which is a direct investment. Domestic HNIs and families have invested through the domestic vehicle, Dovetail. International HNIs and families have invested through the Mauritius fund, Asio VCC. Both Dovetail and Asio were arranged by ASK Investments,” Gupta said.
Dovetail’s investment came with a caveat: Yotta would pay 17% interest per annum on the capital raised. A 24 December pre-investment note on Yotta by EY India said the clause may allow investors to recover their investments at the aforementioned rate, between 33 and 36 months after the capital is raised.
Gupta claimed that the clause is to “give investors comfort that if, for whatever reason, a monetization event like an IPO (initial public offering) does not happen, then they will have a backstop of a certain percentage of return.” The company is seeking to go public by March 2027, by which time it hopes to raise $1.5 billion in total.
Mint, however, could not independently confirm Gupta’s claim of family investors, and the roles played by Dovetail, Asio and ASK. The three firms did not immediately respond to emailed queries.
Gupta declined to divulge their identities, citing confidentiality agreements, only saying his investors have committed capital for the long term and would not be awarded a seat based on the above-mentioned investments.
Data centre boom
The fundraise comes as India’s top conglomerates increasingly invest in data centres.
Tata Sons, through Tata Consultancy Services, became the first to invest in data centres in October 2025, announcing a $7-billion outlay for a 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre. In February, Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd cumulatively announced $210 billion in artificial intelligence and data centre spending over the next decade.
Founded in 2019, Yotta is one of the country's early movers in data centres. It currently reports 180 megawatts (MW) in active data centre capacity, according to Gupta.
It is also among a growing number of homegrown data-centre companies looking to ride the industry boom. On 30 March, Bharti Airtel-backed Nxtra announced a $1 billion fundraise from private equity investors AlphaWave, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital. On 17 June, Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd raised ₹4,000 crore at a $4.8 billion valuation from Canada’s public pension fund, one of India’s most prolific private equity investors.
Chennai-headquartered Sify Infinit Spaces is looking to raise $4 billion through debt and a deferred public listing, Mint reported on 11 August.
Bright outlook
Analysts believe industrial interest in data centre investments will likely continue to rise. “The $150 million round by Yotta establishes a private-market valuation reference point ahead of a possible much larger fundraise, and provides a benchmark for subsequent pre-IPO and IPO rounds," said Kashyap Kompella, founder of tech consultancy RPA2AI Research.
"This investor interest is supported by a combination of domestic cloud and AI demand, sovereign requirements, and the possibility of serving some global workloads from India,” he added.
However, Kompella cautioned that the sector also comes with risks, as “demand may take longer to materialize than expected” and “GPU-heavy infrastructure can become obsolete relatively quickly”.
“The opportunity is significant, but financial returns will depend on how efficiently data centres are built, contracted and utilized,” he added.