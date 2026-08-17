Yotta targets $1.5 billion raise in FY27, including India IPO

Yotta Data Services plans to raise $1.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27), with private-equity funding ahead of its planned India listing determining how much it ultimately seeks from the public market.
The Mumbai-based data centre company is targeting the fourth quarter for its initial public offering (IPO), subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO could raise as much as $400 million, with the bulk of the $1.5 billion potentially coming from a pre-IPO round.