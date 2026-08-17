Yotta targets $1.5 billion raise in FY27, including India IPO

Yotta Data Services plans to raise $1.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27), with private-equity funding ahead of its planned India listing determining how much it ultimately seeks from the public market.
Yotta Data Services plans to raise $1.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27), with private-equity funding ahead of its planned India listing determining how much it ultimately seeks from the public market.
The Mumbai-based data centre company is targeting the fourth quarter for its initial public offering (IPO), subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO could raise as much as $400 million, with the bulk of the $1.5 billion potentially coming from a pre-IPO round.
The Mumbai-based data centre company is targeting the fourth quarter for its initial public offering (IPO), subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The IPO could raise as much as $400 million, with the bulk of the $1.5 billion potentially coming from a pre-IPO round.
“Our $1.5 billion fund-raise is a combination of pre-IPO fundraising, as well as an IPO. We are targeting Q4 of this fiscal year, subject to Sebi approval—we’re working towards ensuring compliance,” Sunil Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yotta, said in an interview. “The idea is that a big part of this $1.5 billion may get closed in the pre-IPO round itself, for which we’re in touch with large funds based in the US, and also those with India offices.”
Gupta said the eventual IPO size will depend on how much Yotta raises beforehand.
“The final size of the IPO will be dictated by how much money we already have raised pre-IPO; the size of the IPO can be up to $400 million,” he said.
India, not the US
Yotta had earlier planned to list in the US but has now shifted its focus to India, where Gupta said the company’s sovereign-cloud business makes a domestic listing a better fit.
“(My) business proposition is sovereign. My complete build-out is in India, and the government is a huge customer for my entire sovereign cloud—which India’s private sector will also adopt as they understand geopolitical risks. The nudge from the government for this was clear: why are you raising (funds) outside? Why not within India?,” Gupta said.
Yotta was co-founded in 2019 by Gupta and Darshan Hiranandani, chief executive officer of real estate firm Hiranandani Group. The company reported revenue of ₹890.7 crore and a profit of ₹11.1 crore for the year ended March 2025, according to disclosures made by the privately held firm with the ministry of corporate affairs.
The $1.5 billion fundraise is only the next step in a much larger capital push. Yotta has drawn up plans to raise $8.5 billion by 2029, even as it aims to more than quadruple its installed data centre capacity from 180MW to 800MW.
Much of that capital will be needed to finance Nvidia chips and the infrastructure required to provide companies with the computing power needed for artificial intelligence (AI). Yotta expects to increase the number of Nvidia chips installed across its data centres from 37,000 to 85,000 by the end of this fiscal year.
India’s data-centre market is being driven by a combination of regulatory requirements and surging demand for computing capacity. The Reserve Bank of India requires payment data to be stored domestically, while Sebi has similar requirements for market participants. The rollout of 5G, proliferation of connected devices and rapid adoption of generative AI are adding to demand for high-speed computing infrastructure.
Race to scale
Yotta’s expansion comes as India’s data centre market enters a major investment cycle. The country had 1.5GW of data centre capacity as of 13 March, according to a press note issued by the central government.
Other operators are also raising large sums to expand. In March, Airtel-backed Nxtra raised $1 billion from private-equity investors Alphawave, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital to build 1GW of data centre capacity. In June, Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters raised $425 million from Canada’s public pension fund to expand its capacity from 370MW to 2GW over the next five years. Adani and Reliance Industries Ltd have outlined plans to spend more than $100 billion each over the coming decade on data centres.
Against that backdrop, Yotta’s proposed $1.5 billion raise is large even for a market that is attracting increasingly heavy investment. But the company is pursuing a different model from conventional data centre operators, with its capital requirements extending to GPUs, high-density power and cooling, networking and storage.
“At $1.5 billion, Yotta’s proposed capital raise would be significant even by the standards of India’s rapidly expanding data-centre market,” said Ashish Banerjee, senior principal analyst at Gartner.
“But, it is not an apples-to-apples comparison with every other data centre fundraise. Yotta is seeking to build a GPU-intensive AI infrastructure platform, in which the investment extends beyond traditional data-centre capacity to include GPUs, high-density power and cooling, networking, and storage. The size of the proposed raise reflects the substantial step-up from its current operational footprint to its announced capacity ambitions.”