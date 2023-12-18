Yotta to unveil new Greater Noida, Guwahati data centres in 2024
Summary
- UP govt offers critical sops for Yotta’s data centre ops in the NCR, CEO Sunil Gupta says
NEW DELHI : Hiranandani Group-backed data centre and cloud services firm Yotta Data Services is adding two new buildings to its ‘D1’ data centre in Greater Noida, while also commencing work on an ‘edge’ data centre in Guwahati. Both the planned expansions will be completed and made operational by mid- or end-2024, said Yotta chief executive Sunil Gupta in an interview with Mint.