Yotta to unveil new Greater Noida, Guwahati data centres in 2024

Gupta said most edge data centres will offer fairly simplified structure for the operator to be able to scale. “You cannot treat edge data centres like hyperscale facilities. Our edge data centre blueprints are of 2MW capacity buildings, and are based on small parcels of 3-acre lands. This way, cost and time of building these facilities are optimized. Because we’d eventually want to build hundreds of such data centres, it isn’t always possible to innovate in design. You need a standardized design to scale them. Our idea is that after the first three such facilities, our expertise will help us build and operationalize one such data centre within as little as four months’ time," he said.